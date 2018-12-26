Panasonic Launches Visual Systems Blog

Panasonic has debuted its Visual Systems Blog , which is designed to deliver the latest company news, as well as industry trends and thought leadership insights into the professional display, professional video, and projector markets.

“By launching the Panasonic Visual Systems Blog, our goal is to educate and engage our audiences with valuable and helpful information, so we can enhance and expand their knowledge of displays, projectors and professional cameras,” said John Baisley, senior vice president, professional imaging and visual systems, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America.

Catering to audiences across a wide range of industries—including higher education, houses of worship, corporate, museums, film production, broadcasting, and rental and staging—the Panasonic Visual Systems Blog wil shares the latest news, case studies and insights. The team at Panasonic also plans to present diverse content from industry-leading publishers and create a thought-provoking source of information for AV professionals.