Panasonic Launches 3-Chip DLP Laser Projector for Live Events

The What: Panasonic has debuted the PT-RZ16KU 3-Chip DLP SOLID SHINE laser projector, designed to provide flexibility to venues without access to high-voltage power.

The What Else: Offering 16,000 lumens of full brightness on AC 100-120V, the PT-RZ16KU’s simplified setup works well within the confines of historic or dated architecture, which may present physical limitations and power requirements that would make delivering immersive experiences both costly and time consuming.

The PT-RZ16KU provides support for high dynamic range image reproduction and a wide color gamut for vibrant visuals. Its dust-proof and filter-less laser design delivers 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation. Auto-backup and early warning functionality coupled with Panasonic’s Multi Monitoring and Control Software enables staff to manage projectors remotely via a laptop while ensuring that images are displayed even when a signal is interrupted unexpectedly. The projector facilitates streamlined, efficient installation with Panasonic’s Smart Projector Control application, which allows setting adjustment and management from a mobile device without turning the projector power on. This helps create a quicker, more flexible installation process.

The Bottom Line: The PT-RZ16KU is designed to deliver professional image quality for immersive and engaging experiences for banquet events, worship services, exhibitions, holiday spectaculars, and more.