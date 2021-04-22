Panasonic KAIROS Upgrades Enhance Live Video Production

The What: To improve functionality for video production, rendering and distribution, Panasonic is upgrading KAIROS, its next generation live production platform. New features include a more powerful mainframe option doubling the processing capacity for twice the total available layers/Keys, an expansion in standard HD and 4K inputs/outputs and increased video and still image recording capacity.

The What Else: The new KAIROS Core 1000 (AT-KC1000) mainframe option offers a higher performance CPU and GPU, thereby increasing the system’s video processing capacity and expanded HD and 4K inputs/outputs and enabling the platform to be utilized in a wider range of more complex productions. Additionally, the new KAIROS core 1000 mainframe offers 4K support and a CANVAS function as standard feature, and the Version 1.1 software allows less restricted use of the multi-layered video composition, output in high resolution including 8K video.

With the increase in demand for hybrid remote video production, KAIROS Core 1000 expands RTP/SRT/RTMP streaming from six to eight inputs with two outputs. Furthermore, the platform features an increased recording capacity of video to 64 GB uncompressed RAM player capacity, 180 GB uncompressed clip player capacity and 12 GB of still images can be saved.

The Bottom Line: With an intuitive and user-friendly interface, KAIROS is fully customizable, encompasses the essentials needed to adapt to live production scenarios and provides the tools needed to create a highly engaging and visually stimulating production—right on time for the return of in-person events.