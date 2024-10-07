Panasonic Connect Launches New Auto Framing Capabilities

The livestreaming market is projected to grow 23% from 2024 to 2030. Production teams need flexible and scalable AV tools to streamline operations in fast-paced and challenging environments to keep up with this growth. Panasonic Connect will meet these demands with new auto framing capabilities to help operators create on-site efficiencies and streamline the delivery of high-quality content.

[Get Excited About These New PTZs in 2024]

The new capabilities will be available in an Auto Framing Feature for the AW-UE160 PTZ Camera and an Advanced Auto Framing plug-in for Panasonic’s Media Production Suite. The new auto framing feature incorporates auto tracking, image recognition, and auto framing technologies to deliver precise, user-defined camera framing for high quality, natural content. Framing pre-sets can be combined, including multi-subject group shots, while advanced human body detection allows consistent subject headroom.

The built-in Auto Framing Feature for Panasonic’s AW-UE160 PTZ camera will be available from CY2025 Q1 via firmware updates and the Advanced Auto Framing plug-in for Panasonic's Media Production Suite software platform will be available from CY2025 Q2. The Advanced Auto Framing plug-in will enable auto framing for various PTZs across the Panasonic lineup and will support multi-camera setup for auto framing to enhance subject-detection accuracy and operability while facial recognition technology enables optimal framing for specified individuals.

[Meet Panasonic Connect's PTZ Camera Lineup]

The new auto framing feature for the AW-UE160W/K can be used in conjunction with the AW-RP150GJ and AW-RP60GJ remote camera controllers, making it easy to fine-tune the camera angle during auto framing. In addition, synchronizing camera selection with auto framing in the Media Production Suite simplifies switching between auto and manual framing operations.