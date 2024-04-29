Meet Panasonic Connect's PTZ Camera Lineup

Pan, tilt, zoom cameras for any project and at any budget.

There are several lines within the Panasonic PTZ family of products to cater to your goals and setup. The AW-UE100AW-HE145AW-UE150, and all-new AW-UE160 which make up our Platinum line, are equipped with advanced feature sets and the latest in sensor technology for mission-critical applications that demand the highest picture quality. Our Premium models, the AW-UE40/AW-UE50 and AW-UE80, are equipped with SRT geared toward streaming for lectures/auditoriums, corporate events, and house of worship services.  Our Zoom-certified Pro Series (AW-UE4AW-HE20AW-UE20) are perfect for streaming smaller spaces such as meeting spaces, boardrooms or classrooms.

For the Classroom The Lecture Capture solution incorporates Panasonic PTZ cameras, auto-tracking and Panopto LMS software to provide ease of use for teachers and students. Whether following a speaker or locking onto an object, the Lecture Capture technology turns on when you need it and comes off when you don’t need it.

