Meet Panasonic Connect's PTZ Camera Lineup

There are several lines within the Panasonic PTZ family of products to cater to your goals and setup. The AW-UE100, AW-HE145, AW-UE150, and all-new AW-UE160 which make up our Platinum line, are equipped with advanced feature sets and the latest in sensor technology for mission-critical applications that demand the highest picture quality. Our Premium models, the AW-UE40/AW-UE50 and AW-UE80, are equipped with SRT geared toward streaming for lectures/auditoriums, corporate events, and house of worship services. Our Zoom-certified Pro Series (AW-UE4, AW-HE20, AW-UE20) are perfect for streaming smaller spaces such as meeting spaces, boardrooms or classrooms.

[Virginia Tech Smart Classrooms Powered by Panasonic Connect]

For the Classroom The Lecture Capture solution incorporates Panasonic PTZ cameras, auto-tracking and Panopto LMS software to provide ease of use for teachers and students. Whether following a speaker or locking onto an object, the Lecture Capture technology turns on when you need it and comes off when you don’t need it.