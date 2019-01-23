PanaCast 3 to Debut at ISE 2019

The What: Altia Systems will debut PanaCast 3—what the company calls the "world’s first intelligent panoramic video system with ~40 Megapixels capacity for today’s generation of distributed team"—to the European commercial market at ISE 2019 in Stand 13-B150.

The What Else: PanaCast 3 integrates three 13-megapixel cameras, stereo microphones, and advanced software to deliver video coverage, audio capture, and data sensing.

The camera mounts on top of any digital display or on a wall with available mounting hardware. The USB-C connection allows connection to any compatible device or display for instant setup and mobile meeting capability. PanaCast 3 is compatible with today’s leading collaboration software providers, including Microsoft Teams, Skype, Zoom, Cisco WebEx, Slack, Google Hangouts, GoToMeeting, join.me, and more.

The Bottom Line: Launching at an industry price point of $895, PanaCast 3 uses three 13-megapixel cameras working as one via the PanaCast Vision Processor to capture the entire room on video, a digital signal processor, and two omnidirectional microphones with 40-percent better separation for enhanced audio and an advanced multi-sensor AI array that has built-in capabilities to detect people.