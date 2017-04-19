Osprey Video InfoComm 2017 Preview

Osprey Video will feature several products at InfoComm 2017.



Osprey Video's Talon G1 line of hardware encoders — launched last year with the Talon G1 three-channel streaming contribution encoder — continues with the addition of new models, new features, and new and tighter integrations with some of the industry's streaming platforms. Such integrations, a key focus for Osprey Video this year, reduce complexity for the user by creating streaming solutions for multiple applications in numerous industries.

One of Osprey Video's encoders is the new Talon G2, which will be on display at InfoComm 2017. Designed for organizations that use a single encoder in narrowcasting scenarios, such as corporate communications departments and houses of worship, the Talon G2 offers professional-level features in a device that's easy enough for volunteers or other novice users to run. For example, like its Talon G1 predecessor, the Talon G2 includes an SDI input that allows it to connect to broadcast-grade cameras, but with a touch-screen LCD display and a simple start/stop feature that require little to no broadcast knowledge to use. Also like its predecessor, the Talon G2 integrates with the Wowza Streaming Cloud service and YouTube, in addition to new integrations with the Zixi Platform and others.

As part of Osprey Video's lineup of end-to-end live-streaming workflow products that complement its flagship capture cards, the company is continually building upon its family of converters. In addition to SDI-to-HDMI and HDMI-to-SDI converters and miniconverters that are already available, Osprey Video's converter roadmap includes scaling converters for 3G-SDI to HDMI and vice versa, along with 2G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 fiber extenders.

One converter product that will be on display at InfoComm 2017 is the Osprey Video SDI multiviewer, which has four 3G-SDI inputs, two 3G-SDI outputs, and one HDMI output. The multiviewer is capable of up/downscaling, frame rate conversion, color space conversion, and de-interlacing, while information overlays depict resolution, frame rate, channel identification, and audio meters. Users can operate the unit via DIP switch or Ethernet controls.