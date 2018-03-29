Optoma Unveils ZH420UST Laser Projector

The What: At DSE, Optoma unveiled the ZH420UST 1080p HD laser projector, which is designed to combine flexibility—including built-in edge blending and warping adjustments— with reliability and color performance for the pro AV market.

The What Else: The ZH420UST utilizes a light source for 4,000 ANSI lumens of brightness and 100,000:1 contrast and 0.25:1 throw ratios. The ZH420UST produces bright, 100-inch images from just 13 inches away from the surface. It is designed to deliver maximum projection flexibility and reliability with multiple installation features, including built-in warping adjustment, automatic edge-blending capabilities (using CS200T), color matching adjustment, HDBaseT, and two HDMI inputs.

“The ZH420UST is the industry’s first 1080p ultra short throw projector with built-in edge blending and warping adjustments, combining flexibility, reliability, and incredible performance,” said Brian Soto, head of product management, Optoma Technology. “By bringing high quality and innovation to the market at industry-leading prices, we continue to demonstrate our dedication to providing unique solutions with maximum flexibility to the pro AV market.”

The Bottom Line: Powered by a laser phosphor light engine and featuring an assortment of connectivity options, the ZH420UST has been engineered to deliver exceptional image quality for a variety of professional environments, including digital signage. The ZH420UST-B (Black) and ZH420UST-W (White) will be available for purchase in May through authorized dealers at an estimated price of $2,799.

At DSE 218, Optoma is also showcasing other new projection products in a variety of creative applications at its booth (1145). From a blending and warping demo featuring a Projected Capacitive Touch (PCT) screen, to a sphere displaying 360-degree virtual reality media in collaboration with Global Imagination, Optoma is working to bring content to life with projector applications and provide more digital signage possibilities, across a variety of use cases and professional environments.

Optoma is also demonstrating a laser projection demo that features an ultra-wide ambient light-rejection (ALR) screen, features the ZH420UST-B’s built-in edge blending and warping capabilities, and leverages the CS200T image processor. In addition, Optoma is exhibiting a rear-projection window display for the retail market, featuring the Optoma ZU850, screen material provided by Smart Film and a newly designed all-in-one interactive engine designed for retail flexibility from Interactive Projection USA.