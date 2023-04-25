Optoma Shines Bright with New Laser Projectors

Optoma (opens in new tab) unveiled the ZW350ST and ZH350ST, two new ultra-compact, short throw DuraCore laser projectors designed to bring high brightness and dependable image technology into conference rooms, boardrooms, and other corporate spaces.

The ZW350ST and ZH350ST are Optoma’s most compact WXGA and 1080p laser projectors, respectively, to-date, delivering powerful image performance with flexible installation features and extensive connectivity options in a sleek, compact form factor, up to 34% smaller than previous Optoma models. As an added benefit, the new models feature an external power supply, offering more reliability, portability, and energy efficiency.

To support Optoma’s commitment to sustainability, the ZW350ST and ZH350ST projectors guarantee up to 30,000 hours of lower-cost and virtually maintenance-free operation with the projectors’ DuraCore laser light source, cutting power consumption by up to 45% compared to Optoma’s lamp-based projectors. Designed with the environment in mind, the compact product and packaging sizes allow two times more products carried per container to reduce logistical carbon footprint and the packaging itself contains up to 97% recyclable materials.

[Sustainability in Pro AV] (opens in new tab)

Featuring 3,600 and 3,500 lumens, respectively, and a 2,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, the Optoma ZW350ST and ZH350ST projectors produce sharp and vivid images with incredible color accuracy. With their short throw distance, these projectors deliver bright, large-screen presentations with stunning clarity from just a few feet away. Equipped with keystone and 360-degree and portrait mode operation, the ZW350ST and ZH350ST projectors also guarantee flexible installation in virtually any orientation and location with their small, lightweight footprint.

“As we continue to demonstrate our commitment to sustainability, we are designing products that not only deliver superior performance and are built to last, but also consume minimal energy and have a reduced environmental footprint,” said Ollie Blundell, product manager, Optoma. “The new ZW350ST and ZH350ST combine powerful DuraCore laser technology with essential features from our line of ProAV projector solutions, along with an eco-friendly design, delivering a lower total cost of ownership and the functionality that our users expect.”

[9 Large-Venue Projectors and Key Features Experts Recommend as Live Events Return] (opens in new tab)

A value-added solution, the Optoma Management Suite (OMS) is available on the ZW350ST offering IT administrators and technicians a real time remote platform to monitor, manage, and diagnose multiple displays simultaneously. OMS enables technicians to check the status and make configurations to optimize performance and broadcast emergency messages, alerts, or announcements across on-site displays.