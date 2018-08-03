Optoma Introduces Ultra Short Throw Projectors for Space-Constrained Professional Environments

The What: Optoma announced availability of the W330UST and EH330UST, the company’s newest ultra short throw projectors designed for smaller professional spaces.

The What Else: These projectors feature 3,600 lumens and a 20,000:1 contrast ratio, producing super bright and large images from inches away. Both projectors feature a PC-free image viewer and document reader, which allows for convenient connectivity with USB storage-devices, while LAN display supports connectivity with up to four simultaneous computers. In addition, the W330UST and EH330UST offer wireless presentation and display capabilities with HDCast Pro functions for Android, Mac OS and Windows devices. These projectors also feature auto keystone and four corner geometry correction, and offer robust connectivity options, ensuring maximum flexibility for a range of installation needs.

The Bottom Line: The Optoma W330UST and EH330UST are now available at an estimated street price of $1,299 and $1,599, respectively, through Optoma authorized dealers and distributions including CWD, Connection, ProjectorPeople.com and Visual Apex.