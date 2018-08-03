Optoma Introduces Line of Flexible Projectors for Small Classrooms, Meeting Rooms, and Corporate Spaces

The What: Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of video and audio products, announced three new projectors designed to bring dependability, flexibility, and long-lasting performance to small-to-medium classrooms, training spaces and corporate environments.

The What Else: The Optoma S343, X343 and W335 offer high brightness and incredible image quality with extensive connectivity options, ensuring adaptability in a range of professional settings.

The Optoma S343, X343 and W335 all feature an impressive 22,000:1 contrast ratio and a 15,000 hour lamp life to produce rich and precise images over many years of use with minimal maintenance. With a 1.1x zoom and vertical keystone correction, this affordable line of projectors is equipped with built-in assistance for easy positioning and installation. The projectors also feature a 10-watt speaker and extensive connectivity options, including HDMI, VGA, composite video, USB, and audio-in to deliver immersive presentations and video content from a variety of devices.

The Bottom Line: The S343 is an SVGA projector with 3,600 lumens, a native resolution of 800 x 600 and is available for an estimated street price of $289, while the X343 is an XGA projector with 3,600 lumens with a native resolution of 1024 x 768 and is available for an estimated street price of $339. The W335 is a WXGA projector with 3,800 lumens and a native resolution of 1280 x 800 and is available for an estimated street price of $429.

The Optoma S343, X343, and W335 are available through authorized dealers including Amazon, B&H Photo, and Connection.