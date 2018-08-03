Topics

Optoma Introduces Line of Flexible Projectors for Small Classrooms, Meeting Rooms, and Corporate Spaces

By ()

Optoma Introduces Line of Flexible Projectors for Small Classrooms, Meeting Rooms, and Corporate Spaces

The What: Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of video and audio products, announced three new projectors designed to bring dependability, flexibility, and long-lasting performance to small-to-medium classrooms, training spaces and corporate environments.

The What Else: The Optoma S343, X343 and W335 offer high brightness and incredible image quality with extensive connectivity options, ensuring adaptability in a range of professional settings.

The Optoma S343, X343 and W335 all feature an impressive 22,000:1 contrast ratio and a 15,000 hour lamp life to produce rich and precise images over many years of use with minimal maintenance. With a 1.1x zoom and vertical keystone correction, this affordable line of projectors is equipped with built-in assistance for easy positioning and installation. The projectors also feature a 10-watt speaker and extensive connectivity options, including HDMI, VGA, composite video, USB, and audio-in to deliver immersive presentations and video content from a variety of devices.

The Bottom Line: The S343 is an SVGA projector with 3,600 lumens, a native resolution of 800 x 600 and is available for an estimated street price of $289, while the X343 is an XGA projector with 3,600 lumens with a native resolution of 1024 x 768 and is available for an estimated street price of $339. The W335 is a WXGA projector with 3,800 lumens and a native resolution of 1280 x 800 and is available for an estimated street price of $429.

The Optoma S343, X343, and W335 are available through authorized dealers including Amazon, B&H Photo, and Connection.