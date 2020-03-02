OpenEye Global Revamps Website

OpenEye Global has launched an updated website.

"We took down our website and put up a temporary page as we began to reimagine what OpenEye Global 3.0 would look like," said Bryan Meszaros, the company's founder and CEO. "We met internally, spoke to our clients and colleagues, and even did some social polling to really understand the impact we make for the brands we partner and work with."

"We're humbled to still be here close to 20 years after our start, and like Frankie said, 'the best is yet to come'," he added. "I hope you enjoy OEG 3.0 and let us know how we can help activate your brand and create moments that matter."

To see the newly redesigned website, visit openeyeglobal.com.