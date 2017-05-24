Ooyala Files Lawsuit Against Brightcove

Civil Action Number 1:17 – cv – 10943

Federal District Court of Massachusetts

Ooyala, a global provider of video monetization technology and services, has filed a lawsuit against Brightcove Inc. In the lawsuit, Ooyala details that the defendants engaged in deliberate and willful misappropriation of proprietary trade secrets including customer contact lists, confidential sales pitches and pricing, marketing plans and corporate strategies to undermine and exploit Ooyala’s business dealings and sales efforts for Brightcove’s benefit throughout Latin America.

Ooyala is seeking an injunction in federal court in Boston to stop Brightcove’s misappropriation of trade secrets, and is asking Brightcove and the named employees to return all proprietary materials and destroy all customer information. The six-count filing also includes allegations of deceptive business practices, tortious interference and breach of contract.

Ooyala gave Brightcove notice detailing the wrongdoing once the evidence was uncovered. The lawsuit is the result of Brightcove’s failure to take action to resolve the issue, and in the belief that Brightcove knowingly and intentionally continued to use Ooyala’s confidential information to solicit Ooyala’s current and prospective clients even after the notices were received.

Now in its tenth year of operation, Ooyala has made significant investments in Latin America. The company has an established research and development office in Guadalajara, as well as active sales, marketing and channel efforts in Argentina, Brazil, the Caribbean, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama and Peru. Ooyala argues the defendants’ sharing of proprietary information infringed upon contractual confidentiality agreements, causing immediate, and potentially irrevocable, harm to Ooyala’s business dealings throughout the region.

Ooyala is pursuing a trial in court. The lawsuit is ongoing.

