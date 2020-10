"Prospective students interested in nondegree credentials can look to a new online directory of more than 200 companies and other organizations providing apprenticeships, boot camps, short-term online courses and other credentials."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Alternative credentials have been gaining serious traction with learners, especially nontraditional students. Now, this online directory will help connect students with the programs that best fit their needs.