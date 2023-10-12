On Visualization Technologies: Sony

Mark Bonifacio, Director of Business Management, Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics shares insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

There are many trends that we’re seeing AV/IT professionals consider as they upgrade or install new digital signage technologies. The first is the smarter and more strategic use of data. Stakeholders are extrapolating data and analytics from their technology—from its usage statistics, patterns, productivity trends, and collaboration results—to better inform their operations moving forward. Integrators and end users are able to fine-tune the systems to be more purposeful, flexible, and efficient based on the use case, environment, or needs.

Next is “always on” AV, which is repurposing technology not actively in use. For example, if a corporation, school, or church has displays in conference rooms, classrooms, auditoriums, or collaboration spaces that are only used for limited sharing of content, they can re-activate those same displays to share digital signage materials promoting internal messaging and events or socializing important news. This better utilization of resources also helps promote sustainability, another significant topic.

From selection to integration to implementation, sustainability is a relevant consideration. We are seeing that customers really value a company and product that understands and regards mindful usage and energy efficiency to help address ongoing environmental concerns. At Sony, sustainability is top of mind company-wide and we have several transparent initiatives and roadmaps to help our customers understand our commitment and objectives.

Finally, stakeholders are realizing the value of aligning with companies whose products are flexible, compatible with the tools they’ve already implemented, and work closely with other industry leaders. Through offerings like Sony’s Alliance Partner program, businesses are bringing together multiple vendors to deliver a complete AV ecosystem with enhanced productivity and workflow efficiencies. Designed for users who want to go beyond simply sourcing disparate products, partnerships empower customers with a more efficient and frictionless AV ecosystem, leverage the strengths of each provider, and add more value while minimizing frustration.

