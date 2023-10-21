On Visualization Technologies: Neoti

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Camille Burch, Marketing Director at Neoti

Decreasing costs are driving innovative applications and broader accessibility across industries. In applications where digital space is sold to advertisers, users can leverage larger and brighter displays to realize a significant increase in ROI. Whether inside or outside, digital canvases are now leveraged to communicate information ranging from entertainment to data, such as a stadium scoreboard. Now, LED displays frequently run double duty as active workspaces, as well as digital signage between uses.

Innovation is foundational to the ever-evolving technology powering large-format LED digital signage. We are seeing four key areas driving exciting dvLED evolution: cost, creativity, customer engagement, and coaching.

Boundary-pushing designers love large-format LED displays! As a result, manufacturers are delivering more creative panel options that allow LED designers to flex their creativity with both original designs and retrofit. Neoti’s new half-width and half-height panel options, for example, were designed with content creators in mind, allowing for more creative designs and tighter curves. For signage content creators, these creative differences mean their content will garner attention just because it’s different.

Customer experience is the primary driver for all digital signage, so enhancing the user experience is paramount. Digital signage is now used for employee communications across corporate campuses, and even in classrooms as it replaces aging projection. It’s become a way of conveying important information to a host of end customers, so features like touch-enabled systems and the ability for multiple presenters become key drivers for LED solutions.

Integrators and end-users alike are eager to learn more about selecting, installing, and troubleshooting digital signage LED installations. A hands-on mentoring relationship with the manufacturer helps to form a partnership of trust and support that provides integrators and end-users a level of confidence when deploying new digital signage solutions. As solutions become more sophisticated, this relationship is essential.

