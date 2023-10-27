On Visualization Technologies: Crestron

AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Sam Kennedy, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

I’d urge specifiers to really think about the potential for multiple functions when it comes to these deployments: Can wayfinding double as interactive messaging, for example? Can an advertisement also become an interactive menu? The growth of interactive screens took off in the strive for contactless interactions at fast-food restaurants and hotels during the pandemic, and those possibilities continue to develop. From wayfinding to access control, the examples are limitless. Suppose you’re in a shopping center or a hotel: Tap the map, and you can find out what’s happening in that space.

It’s tremendously important that organizations keep in mind what’s coming next: signage that delivers content to a specific audience." —Sam Kennedy, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

That’s mainly accomplished by advancements in software rather than hardware. The next steps in this technology will be about simplifying the entire system—having fewer boxes to deal with. Less hardware means ease of installation, ease of management, and products that can be easily adapted and applied to both commercial and residential installations.

I think it’s also tremendously important that organizations keep in mind what’s coming next: signage that delivers content to a specific audience.

One way to automate this content delivery might be density and occupancy sensors. Let’s use Crestron HQ as an example: If I know that on certain days of the week, the marketing section of Crestron sees a large number of in-person workers, but on other days most of my colleagues are working remotely, then perhaps I can change my content to deliver the right info for that larger group. I might choose to display information like benefits changes or agendas for team meetings when the screens are likely to be viewed by the most people. If I know that we have many in-person customer meetings on Tuesdays, then that’s when I’ll display content informed by my company’s branding, or a video that’s showing off our latest products.

[On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders]