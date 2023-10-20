On Visualization Technologies: Aurora Multimedia

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Paul Harris, Chief Executive Officer at Aurora Multimedia shares insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Paul Harris, Chief Executive Officer Aurora Multimedia
AVT Question: Please share insight into display technology trends, new form factors, and applications.

Thought Leader: Paul Harris, Chief Executive Officer at Aurora Multimedia

Trends come and go but artificial intelligence (AI) is here to stay. The future of digital signage will be utilizing AI technology to target viewers' potential needs more accurately. Currently, when signage is displayed, it is generalized with the hope it is received by a certain percentage of people who can relate to the content. With AI, a camera can be used to help determine the number of people, age ranges, genders, ethnicities, and emotions in order to select the proper content to display at that moment. This will deliver a new experience with a higher probability of accurately displaying the individual’s needs, and deliver valuable data for the reactions to the content.

Picture walking by a display and it knows you are sad or crying. AI could see this and react with something visually or audibly to make the person smile." — Paul Harris, Chief Executive Officer at Aurora Multimedia

AI can be used to change the way we gesture to interact with the display—and not just hand gestures, but body language itself. Picture walking by a display and it knows you are sad or crying. AI could see this and react with something visually or audibly to make the person smile. Maybe there is a couple holding hands, and so something more romantic could be applied. It is all how the system is programmed and continues to learn from its own success of responses— visually and audibly. Even in this example, hand-holding is not enough to make a proper determination. There are other aspects to consider, such as age range, in order to distinguish a parent-child pair from an actual couple, as well as the possibility the pair is not even a couple. Regardless, it will never be perfect, as even humans can misidentify situations without formally questioning the individuals. What it does do, though, is increase the odds of a successful presentation and therefore an appropriate reaction to the presentation.

