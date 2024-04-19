On Hybrid Work 2024: Shure

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: Sean Bowman, Associate Vice President of North America Sales at Shure

Customers today are seeking collaboration tools that will enable their workplaces to thrive, regardless of where their employees are located. This has led to both a shift in workplace cultures and technologies used to create these environments. As businesses look at 2024 as a year for crafting their RTO policies and creating effective hybrid environments, Shure is working to create high-quality audio solutions that enable collaboration, productivity, and meeting equity among teams.

Shure recently commissioned market research firm IDC to conduct a global study on the challenges facing businesses in the age of hybrid work. The research found that while hybrid meeting environments are the current working model, organizations are not equipped with the tools needed for effective communication. As a result, employees are left discouraged and disengaged, creating a cycle of frustration.

Seventy-two percent of financially thriving businesses said they have prioritized professional audio quality and tech investments, resulting in more collaborative and flexible work, increased engagement, and organizational resilience. On the other hand, employees without access to high-quality audio and tech tools cited poor communication and collaboration or low attention levels. To rectify this, organizations often insist employees return to the office full-time, yet on any given day, many people will still be working from home. This sparks a need for better audio equipment to address the root of the issue—that employees are unable to effectively communicate.

With the right conferencing technology, organizations can improve communication, collaboration, productivity, well-being, and happiness for employees regardless of location. Solutions that offer seamless connectivity, easy configuration to meet the needs of any meeting room environment, and compatibility with leading streaming platforms are key to a productive workplace.