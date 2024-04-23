On Hybrid Work 2024: AMX HARMAN Professional Solutions

AVT Question: Please share your insight into trends that will play a role in hybrid workplace culture, space planning, and technologies in 2024.

Thought Leader: Caitlyn Rough, Director of North America Sales at AMX HARMAN Professional Solutions

Though it is clear that hybrid work will continue to play a role in the enterprise space, the hybrid work model is still evolving. Organizations must design spaces to be as flexible as possible to support the needs of their workforce as policies, collaboration technologies, and working schedules normalize. Our recently released products are all designed with unique features that enable the creation of flexible, powerful solutions that empower workers to collaborate effectively.

Organizations must design spaces to be as flexible as possible to support the needs of their workforce as policies, collaboration technologies, and working schedules normalize." —Caitlyn Rough, Director of North America Sales at AMX HARMAN Professional Solutions

For example, Varia is a line of touch panels that can adapt to the specific needs of an environment with app-based personas. Whether you need a custom UX for custom integrations; want a beautiful, professional-grade appliance to access a web server; or require a dedicated appliance to run a UC app, Varia personas can provide that functionality. And, as the requirements of a space evolve, Varia can evolve with them. Varia is designed to allow quick updates to ensure that the personas stay up to date with the latest security and technology updates.

Our N2600 line of AVoIP encoders and decoders are not just cost-effective devices that provide high-fidelity 4K video; they are packed with enterprise-grade technologies and features designed specifically to benefit a mobile workforce. In today’s flexible meeting spaces, where bring-your-own-meeting capabilities are becoming the norm, the full-bandwidth USB 2.0 transport and switching of N2600 allows room cameras, microphones, and conferencing soundbars to connect with the user’s laptop. The multi-codec, dual-streaming capabilities of N2600 allow a single encoder to stream extremely high-quality video locally while simultaneously streaming H.264 video to remote participants over the internet.

Creating environments where technology helps users collaborate, create, and enjoy their workplace rather than one where the technology is a hurdle to overcome is the key benefit of an AV system that leverages innovations from AMX.