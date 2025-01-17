On Esports AV: Sharp

AVT Question: Please share trends and insights into esports’ dynamic and quickly evolving landscape.

Thought Leader: Mark Miller, Product Manager, Direct View LED, at Sharp

Esports have been around for decades; however, the industry has skyrocketed and expanded over the past few years. High-quality digital displays are needed for clear, crisp viewing with fast response times to all the actions. Depending on the space, facilities can incorporate a variety of displays to showcase promotional content to get fans excited pre-event and share the event in real-time.

To create a successful and immersive viewing experience, it is important to consider the many features of the display technology. This includes the display’s processing rate and image quality, along with the venue’s size, interior lighting, and layout, including viewing distance and the angles from which spectators will be watching.

For esports, it’s crucial to choose a display that offers a high processing refresh rate so it can keep up with the game’s quick movement. High-quality video and color reproduction are also important to lend an immersive experience for spectators and keep them engaged.

It is also important to consider the viewing distance and angle of the digital displays. For viewers near the display, venues will need a higher-resolution option or a finer dvLED pixel pitch so that viewers near the screen can easily see. Fans watching from far away will require fewer pixels in an LED video wall, but one that still provides a top viewing experience. The angle of the display is also crucial to ensure everyone has viewing coverage across the space. Additionally, light in the space can dramatically impact the experience. Higher-lumen displays or a dvLED video wall that provides bright images and thrives in bright interior spaces are ideal.

Furnishing a space with the right display technology can transform it into an ideal esports viewing venue to attract fans, keep them engaged, and keep them coming back for future events.