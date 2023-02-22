On Displays: ViewSonic

AVT Question: Please share your insights on display trends and best practices that can help deliver the best high-impact experience.

Thought Leader: Phong Phanel, Senior Marketing Manager at ViewSonic (opens in new tab)

There are many choices out in the marketplace for great digital signage displays to fit any environment. ProAV installers make daily recommendations to ensure that the right display fits their client’s business. After that, it’s up to the client to create the content that will be on the screen.

What can make a digital signage display stand out and be “high impact?” Content. Content plays a vital role in messaging and communications, whether wayfinding or promotional materials. This is when the desktop work monitor comes in.

For the content creator, a premium desktop monitor is the starting point. These monitors should be calibrated for a variety of color spaces, including sRGB for standard broadcast and web distribution, Adobe RGB for commercial art and print, and DCI-P3 for digital cinema and video editing work. The resolution of the digital signage display and the monitor should match to ensure consistency in the content.

It’s also important for the content creator to be able to visualize the message and context of what they want on the display. They need to translate the information into a real image and understand how it will be articulated on a digital signage display. If any colors are off or the brightness doesn’t work, it can mean that the viewer may not experience the message as it was intended.

Many digital signage displays are available with HDR support, and the communications and messaging images/visuals will want to take advantage of this. Almost all images and video will have more image data than what is on screen. With HDR displays, these details can be captured and saved, even if it’s not shown on the screen. Such details can be transferred to when video is captured and shown later, whether printed or on another medium.

