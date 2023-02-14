On Displays: Planar

AVT Question: Please share your insights on display trends and best practices that can help deliver the best high-impact experience.

Thought Leader: Robert Detwiler, Director of LED Products at Planar (opens in new tab)

When it comes to pairing content with display technology, keep in mind that not every display features a 16:9 form factor, yet viewers will expect content in native resolution. This also applies to all devices in the system such as the media player and processors. Without native resolution on an LED display, you run the risk of content looking stretched or squashed. Higher resolutions and finer pixel pitch can also help improve the quality of content, especially in cases when text and media are combined.

More customers are deploying displays in public spaces. Whether it’s a single display installed as a centerpiece or several throughout the entire facility, the distance from which audiences will be observing the content, along with the type of content they’ll be viewing, should be key considerations. Will they be close or far? Are they observing text, video, or both? This can also be a driving factor in choosing the display. If the display is intended to run continuously, rotating content that moves and changes color over time will keep viewers engaged and content fresh. The same can be said for changing content based on the time of day to better connect with audiences and adapt to changing lighting conditions. For example, content showcasing a lot of black can be impacted by nearby sunlight coming through windows or reflectivity of the display, and should also factor in the black levels of the display. Added structures or protective layers can also influence a display’s contrast, reflection, and brightness.

We’re also seeing a stronger focus on displays being designed to match a building’s structure or construction. This results in more corner installations and video walls with facets, curves, or flexibility to conform to spaces such as doorways and stairs. Choosing content that’s as eye-catching as the installation itself will help foster more memorable experiences for viewers.

