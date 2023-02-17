On Displays: Epson

AVT Question: Please share your insights on display trends and best practices that can help deliver the best high-impact experience.

Thought Leader: Ramzi Shakra, Senior Product Manager, Large Venue Projectors at Epson America (opens in new tab)

In recent years, we’ve seen a shift in how consumers engage with content, resulting in changes around how displays are designed and content is delivered. As integrators, business owners, and technology professionals focus on high-impact displays, it’s crucial that current media delivery systems cut through the noise of a saturated market.

The demand for high-impact displays is poised for growth as consumers crave more experiential moments, and projector advancements aren’t slowing down in this ever-changing market." — Ramzi Shakra, Senior Product Manager, Large Venue Projectors at Epson America

At Epson, we’ve seen display technology rapidly innovate to meet today’s demand for bigger, more elaborate displays. It’s important to understand where the audience will be in relation to the display. Up-close viewing, especially for highly detailed content, will benefit from a high-resolution display. Projection can create large, cost-effective displays, while panel-shifting technology such as Epson’s 4K enhancement can provide on-screen resolution beyond HD video. To take advantage of high-resolution displays, source content should be at, or near, 4K resolution. While the benefit of high-pixel-resolution content is clear, it can be impacted by not tracking video compression during the production workflow; excessive compression on stills or moving video can lead to visible artifacts and negate the benefits of a high-resolution display.

Creating high-impact displays that are clear, easy to consume, and engaging involves a complete display ecosystem. This includes pairing the right content with the right delivery system. Helpful features included in select commercial projectors and other display solutions are remote network management and built-in media playback for easier content loading and playlist control—simplifying installation and minimizing possible points of failure.

The demand for high-impact displays is poised for growth as consumers crave more experiential moments, and projector advancements aren’t slowing down in this ever-changing market. In an industry which often involves easily distracted audiences, projectors offer novel experiences that drive higher engagement, such as wayfinding on floors, mapping 3D objects, and illuminating existing walls across environments.

AV Technology's Thought Leader Series: On Displays

Check out what other industry thought leaders have to say about trends and best practices to help deliver the best high-impact experience.

A full list with links can be found at the bottom of the On Displays intro article (opens in new tab)