On Displays: Avocor

Thought Leader: Dana Corey, Senior Vice President of Avocor (opens in new tab)

An interactive display forms part of an ecosystem: It requires high-performance speakers, cameras, and software to optimize the experience. It’s a bit like trying to drive a car without a steering wheel, wherein each element works together to make it work at its best.

The popularity of hybrid working has made team collaboration the foundation of ongoing business success. Having a meeting room equipped to deliver a great experience for remote and in-person attendees is essential for full participant engagement.

At Avocor, we take a collaborative approach to providing the best solutions. We are excellent at what we do, and that’s making interactive displays. So, we team up with partners that are equally excellent at what they do.

For example, our new CollabTouch solution combines the power of Avocor’s interactive displays with the collaborative strength of highly popular Logitech meeting room solutions such as the Rally Bar and Rally Bar Mini. It’s an out-of-the-box solution that means customers can get up and running with high-quality meetings right away.

This should be a new best practice for AV companies. Our success has been built on a strategic partnership program, working with leading collaboration brands including Logitech, HP/Poly, T1V, Miro, and Lenovo to create a comprehensive ecosystem that seamlessly integrates Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, or RingCentral into meetings.

