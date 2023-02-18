On Displays: 22Miles

AVT Question: Please share your insights on display trends and best practices that can help deliver the best high-impact experience.

Thought Leader: Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles (opens in new tab)

We’ve all heard that “content is king,” but kings require massive investments of time, money, and service for their upkeep. Content should be your servant—always immediately available to accomplish new goals with a few simple instructions and ready to make your life easier instead of creating work for you.

Look for a CMS that can serve as a truly universal backend—able to send content to any sign, mobile device, video wall, or desktop. Working from a single system like this keeps your content unified and updated while letting you reach your audience through a myriad of channels " — Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles

Creating engaging, interactive digital signage content doesn’t require special skills or dedicated staff with a modern content management system (CMS). With little to no coding, you can automate your signage design and connect your CMS to sources including calendars, directory databases, room management systems, and social media channels to populate your signs with dynamic content.

Today’s advanced CMS systems can instantly skin their templates with your organization’s logo and branding, simplifying template selection and formatting. Adding interactivity should be just as fast and user friendly. In our latest CMS, you can add interactive widgets from connected platforms, like room booking software, via a simple drag-and-drop.

Crucially, with the right CMS, you don’t have to wait for hardware upgrades to roll out new content. If your CMS allows mobile control and experiences, you can offer dynamic, interactive visual experiences without a touchscreen. Users can control interactive signage from their mobile devices, or even scan an on-screen or static sign QR code and access the whole experience as an HTML5 or native app.

To put all this content at your beck and call, look for a CMS that can serve as a truly universal backend—able to send content to any sign, mobile device, video wall, or desktop. Working from a single system like this keeps your content unified and updated while letting you reach your audience through a myriad of channels. Whatever you need—even as your use cases, goals, and audiences evolve—the system will be at your service.

