On AI & AV 2024: ViewSonic

AVT Question: Please share your insight on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

Thought Leader: Jeff Muto, Product Marketing Director at ViewSonic

The future of audio and video cloud technologies utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) will most likely be shaped by how these technologies offer scalability, flexibility, remote management, learning integration, and personalization.

Cloud-based AV solutions can enable scalability and flexibility, allowing integrators, manufacturers, and others the ability to adjust their capabilities. From live streaming, digital signage content, and video conferencing, various features can be enhanced by sourcing the cloud. Remote management software such as ViewSonic Manager Advanced for managing and servicing as well as enhanced collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and ViewSonic TeamOne are integrating with cloud services to offer users real-time usage.

AI can analyze a user’s preferences and make recommendations, enhancing engagement. " —Jeff Muto, Product Marketing Director at ViewSonic

AI can be applied on the manufacturing side to streamline operations by using hardware to oversee and leverage the progress and processes of AI. An AV integrator can install hardware and software solutions that help their customers implement uses for cloud-based and AI integration into their businesses to simplify and modernize their collaboration and productivity output.

ViewSonic currently uses both the cloud and AI in our software solutions such as ClassSwift for education and TeamOne for enterprise customers. AI can analyze a user’s preferences and make recommendations, enhancing engagement. With ClassSwift, AI assists teachers in developing customized lesson plans based on the student’s learning progress. It also delivers real-time analytics to provide immediate feedback for the teacher. TeamOne is a cloud-based software program that delivers an infinite digital whiteboarding canvas. Because it is cloud-based, TeamOne enables users to collaborate from any location with any device.

Though the integration of cloud technology and AI is fairly new in the AV industry, making it more flexible, efficient, and user-friendly will be key factors to its growth. As these technologies evolve, there will be more innovation and changes in the AV industry, from content to manufacturing.