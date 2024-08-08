On AI & AV 2024: Matrox Video

AVT Question: Please share your insight on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

Thought Leader: Rob Moodey, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at Matrox Video

The evolution of the higher education classroom, particularly towards more interactive and multimedia-rich educational experiences, is intrinsically linked to the advancements in Pro AV technologies. Students are not just consumers of content, but creators. The expectation for near-broadcast-quality content from students—especially for such assignments as video presentations—necessitates Pro AV solutions that can handle high-resolution playback and streaming, both for in-class peer review and cross-departmental sharing.

The era of bigger and better displays is here. 8K LED screens have made their way into auditoriums, pushing lecture capture systems to upgrade and match the new standard of high-resolution content. Likewise, the transition from 720p to 4K and beyond is not just a trend but a necessity, mirroring the advancements seen in the consumer broadcast world. This shift underscores the importance of adopting high-performance video systems that can deliver content with the clarity and detail that today’s educational content demands.

Meanwhile, AI is revolutionizing content creation, including educational materials. The potential for AI to generate high-fidelity content for lectures presents an exciting frontier for higher education. This development necessitates Pro AV systems capable of handling and delivering AI-generated content with the sophistication it requires, ensuring that the educational value is not lost in translation due to technological limitations.

Moreover, departments within higher education institutions have different needs, highlighting the importance of interoperability and campus-level connectivity. A one-size-fits-all approach to Pro AV systems is no longer viable. Instead, there’s a growing need for flexible systems that can support a wide range of video formats and resolutions, facilitating seamless collaboration and content sharing across departments. Technologies like IPMX (Internet Protocol Media Experience) are emerging as solutions, offering a framework that can accommodate the evolving needs of higher education, from lecture capture to real-time image sharing of complex scientific data.