On AI & AV 2024: Crestron

Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing at Crestron, shares insight and opinion on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

AVT Question: Please share your insight on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

Thought Leader: Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing at Crestron 

We had two core experiences at InfoComm 2024. One experience centered around solutions purpose-built for an organization’s most impactful spaces: C-suite meeting rooms, large conference spaces, training areas—anywhere critical decisions are made, or important information is shared. We had multiple displays and sources—most driven by DM NVX AV-over-IP technology. The technology is adaptable to any vertical, including education, enterprise, or government applications.

Intelligent video is a great way to ensure engagement, even among remote workers, as it captures more than conversations; it captures the emotion of the meeting." —Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing at Crestron

We also showcased our latest intelligent video solutions, including the Automate VX multi-camera speaker solution that employs visual AI for group framing, presenter, and speaker tracking, and a host of other functions. Intelligent video is a great way to ensure engagement, even among remote workers, as it captures more than conversations; it captures the emotion of the meeting. The larger systems include cameras with optical zoom, which occurs in the lens, as opposed to digital zoom, which blows up a portion of the image and reduces its clarity.

The other primary experience was based on a slightly smaller, multipurpose space. It offers a one-touch meeting experience that’s built for maximum flexibility. Visitors saw how easily platforms offered by Microsoft and Zoom work with the solutions on display, and how all of it integrates with Crestron Flex products.

We also had our hospitality solutions on display, as well as a sportsbook demo. It featured a large display that can handle up to 16 streams of sports content and showed how easily that display can be split into multiple configurations.

At the heart of all these solutions are Crestron’s five decades of experience with control solutions. With most of these systems, all that’s required from the user is one touch, and then everything happens automatically—content sharing, lights, shading, HVAC, and more.

