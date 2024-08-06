On AI & AV 2024: Aurora Multimedia

AVT Question: Please share your insight on AI and the cloud's impact on Pro AV today and in the near future.

Thought Leader: Paul Harris, CEO at Aurora Multimedia

The future of “AV in cloud” is limited and I feel is overstated at times. While the cloud can be great for unifying data and overall collaboration, we all need to take a step back and look at what AV really is and how the cloud may or may not impact the client. If you look at a typical conference room installation, it consists of microphones, amplifiers, speakers, display, PC, and distribution. None of which can be in the cloud. It is only the services for the applications that can truly benefit from the cloud that are engrained into today’s PC operating systems. If you look at video conferencing the main difference today vs years ago is using the internet to either go point to point or through a centralizing service like Zoom or Teams to bring in multiple parties at the same time. At the end of the day, the true nature of AV is still physical as you will need a processor for the call located at the site, a microphone, speaker, camera, etc.

Control system programming will be assisted, cameras will become smarter in how it grabs the person(s) image, and sound quality in time will have the ability to properly delineate a specific persons voice will be more possible." —Paul Harris, CEO at Aurora Multimedia

The other issue with the cloud is what happens when the cloud is not available for whatever reason. Will it impact the ability to carry out a local meeting or to perform the duties of the day until the service is restored? There is still the security aspect as anything leaving the building always has some level of potential of being intercepted. Overall, I am simply stating to always have a local backup plan in the event the cloud has a rainy day.

As for AI I do think it will play a big role in AV. Control system programming will be assisted, cameras will become smarter in how it grabs the person(s) image, and sound quality in time will have the ability to properly delineate a specific persons voice will be more possible.