OfficePro Hires Bruce MacIntosh

OfficePro has hired audiovisual industry veteran Bruce MacIntosh as the company's director of client engagement. According to the company, this strategic hire was made to further the company’s commitment to reaching beyond its heritage of providing end-user-focused training and further expanding services for audiovisual systems integration firms.

MacIntosh has advanced communication between AV systems integrators and end-users for more than two decades. He most recently served as business solutions manager for AV-iQ, using his marketing and sales expertise to help audiovisual companies make institutional buyers aware of AV products and services.

“Since 2003 Bruce has provided global sales and marketing strategy to the AV industry through AV-iQ,” said Aaron Udler, CEO, OfficePro. “The value of his knowledge and relationships in the audiovisual industry will help OfficePro expand its already significant line of business providing AV integrators with outsourced training capabilities for end users following new installations. Having Bruce as a customer-focused director of client engagement will help end users enjoy exceptional AV experiences and better outcomes for years to come—while allowing integrators to further their relationship with clients by increasing customer satisfaction.”