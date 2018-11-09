Oat Foundry Introduces Smart Split Flap Display

The What: Oat Foundry has released the Smart Split Flap Display, a retro-designed, nostalgia-inspired message board for retailers, restaurants, hotels, and more, that can be controlled and automated through a unique web-based application.

The What Else: Each Oat Foundry Split Flap Display is hand-built in Philadelphia, PA, and contains an array of individual modules with 50 unique character flaps. Its internal driving motor revolves each flap in a series of rotating animations that advance on the original Split Flap Displays of the early 20th century.

For message control, the display’s intuitive web-based application makes configuration simple. The display is connected to an interface that allows businesses to send one-time messages, or schedule recurring messages to occur automatically.

In addition, the display has the ability to pull data from sources in real time through customized API integrations and MQTT Protocol – meaning that businesses can also showcase information from a source in real-time, without their direct involvement.

The Bottom Line: According to Oat Foundry CEO and co-founder Mark D. Kuhn IV, the display appeals to guests’ curiosity on many levels, which is enticing to buyers in the hospitality, food service, and retail markets that are increasingly designing spaces to fully engage guests.