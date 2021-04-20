Nureva HDL200 certified for Barco ClickShare Conference

The What: Nureva has announced that its HDL200 audio conferencing system is now certified for the Barco ClickShare Conference wireless presentation and conferencing solution. The HDL200 joins the HDL300 and Dual HDL300 systems, which also received certification in December 2020.

The What Else: Users wirelessly connect to the AV equipment in the room using a Barco ClickShare Conferencing Button plugged in to their laptop or running the ClickShare Desktop App. This automatically connects the user’s device to the Nureva audio system to deliver clear, reliable audio coverage throughout the space.

[The Technology Manager's Guide to Collaboration in the Post-COVID World]

The requirement for more hybrid working and learning environments, along with a growing trend toward the use of personal versus shared devices, has amplified the demand for integrated solutions. According to a global study conducted by Barco, 85 percent of employees prefer a hybrid way of working and ask for the freedom, flexibility, and facilities to adopt a better blend of home and office working.

The combination of Nureva and Barco systems aims to make it quicker and easier for teams to connect to all meeting room devices with a low-touch experience that is not tied to a particular UC&C platform.

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Nureva, thanks to the new certification of their HDL200,” said David Fitzgerald, vice president, Global Alliances at Barco. “Together we aim for the best hybrid meeting experience possible for customers.”

“We are thrilled to have our full line of audio conferencing systems certified for Barco ClickShare Conference,” said Nancy Knowlton, Nureva’s CEO. “The combination of Nureva and Barco provides users a platform-agnostic wireless conferencing system that delivers clear, reliable audio for hybrid meeting and learning spaces of all sizes.”

The Bottom Line: Together, Nureva and Barco now bring intuitive, platform-agnostic collaboration to more sizes and configurations of hybrid meeting or classroom environments through Barco’s BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) platform.