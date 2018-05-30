Nureva to Demonstrate Intelligent Sound Targeting at InfoComm 2018

The What: Nureva has added intelligent sound targeting (IST) to the Microphone Mist technology platform that powers its HDL300 and Dual HDL300 audio conferencing systems, which it will showcase at InfoComm 2018 in Booth N1276.

The What Else: This technology adds new intelligence to the thousands of virtual microphones that fill the meeting space and provide full-room audio coverage. Using IST, the system identifies and ignores persistent undesirable sound sources that can disrupt the efficiency and flow of audio conference sessions. Typically, several noise suppression techniques are required via post-processing methods to reduce undesirable sounds. IST preemptively identifies and ignores these sounds in real time through the virtual microphones that are always listening throughout the room.

The Bottom Line: The introduction of intelligent sound targeting brings a fresh approach to addressing the issues caused by undesired sounds during audio conference sessions.