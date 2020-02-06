NSCA to Recognize Three Industry Leaders at BLC 2020

NSCA will honor three industry leaders during the 22nd annual Business & Leadership Conference (BLC) held Feb. 26-28, in Irving, TX.

Per Haugen Lifetime Achievement Award: Michael Hester

Michael Hester, 2020 Per Haugen Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

Michael Hester—a former NSCA president who also served on the NSCA Board of Directors—is the recipient of the 2020 Per Haugen Lifetime Achievement Award. Hester’s career in both business and in the NSCA community is emblematic of the American dream, according to the association.

“Mike Hester is a great leader and even better person,” said NSCA executive director Chuck Wilson. “He built a business using the principles, ethics, and core values consistent with the criteria this award is based upon.”

NSCA’s Per Haugen Lifetime Achievement Award is designed to recognize individuals who exemplify characteristics of former NSCA president Per Haugen. These include volunteer efforts, leadership, generosity, ethics, core values, integrity, strength of professional relationships, and strategic vision for both their company and the integration industry.

Founders Award: Steve Emspak

Steve Emspak, 2020 NSCA Education Foundation Founders Award Recipient

Steve Emspak, a partner at Shen Milsom & Wilke and an NSCA Education Foundation Board of Directors member, is the recipient of the 2020 NSCA Education Foundation Founders Award. It’s difficult to overstate Emspak’s contributions to the NSCA's Education Foundation. A driving force behind the Drunk Unkles band, he has led fundraising efforts for the Foundation for the past 15 years.

“Steve Emspak has worked tirelessly for many years as a fundraiser and board member for the NSCA Education Foundation,” Wilson said. “He truly values the mission, and his contributions will leave a lasting mark on the industry.”

“I’m honored and humbled to receive this award,” Emspak added. “Finding NSCA, an organization that truly cares about their constituents, has been an incredible discovery. Over my many years in the industry, finding a place within that organization where I felt I could make a difference has been an extremely rewarding and gratifying experience.”

Volunteer of the Year Award: Nate Ross

Nate Ross, 2020 NSCA Volunteer of the Year

The 2020 Volunteer of the Year Award is being given to Nate Ross of AVI Systems. A full-time digital marketing manager and part-time golf pro, Ross has championed six golf tournaments on behalf of the NSCA Education Foundation, specifically for the Ignite initiative, and brought in $100,000.

“Nate Ross loves golf, and he loves serving the organization,” Wilson said. “His contributions have helped the Foundation immensely. He embodies the true spirit of volunteering.”