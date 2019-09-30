NoviSign Releases Signage Solution for K-12 Schools

The What: NoviSign's specially-designed cloud-based platform is designed to allow users of various technical backgrounds to easily and remotely create, update, and manage the content being displayed across a number of TVs, kiosks, or commercial-grade digital signs. The software can be installed on any Chrome, Android, or Windows device.

The What Else: Using NoviSign's online design Studio from any computer at any time, users can set up and send information to any screen. Users can send daily announcements, image slideshows, HD videos, welcome messages, and more. All of the changes the user made on the computer can be wirelessly sent to the screen within minutes.



"NoviSign is exactly what we needed in our high school to display the news, videos, weather updates, slides, and other information that we needed to put out to students," testified Adrian Ramos, a teacher at EL Teacher at Eisenhower High School. "NoviSign's product is awesome and very easy-to-use. I had a few questions when setting up some of my templates and was able to get assistance immediately. I had NoviSign up and running within 15 minutes."

The Bottom Line: Using the advanced playlists module, users can create and schedule playlists to play on recurring schedules, expiration dates, and as a one-time use. Once deployed, the content can be remotely monitored using the reports dashboard. Proof-of-play reports, playlist download times, and player status can all be viewed in the reports dashboard.

