Nominations Open for AV Technology 2021 ISE Best of Show, Best in Market Awards

Now accepting entries, AV Technology's Best in Market ’21 and Best of Show at ISE 2021 awards programs are being held in conjunction with five of our industry-leading pro audio and AV titles, including Installation, Mix, Residential Systems, Sound & Video Contractor, and Tech & Learning.

(Image credit: Future)

For companies who are exhibiting at ISE 2021, Future’s annual Best of Show at ISE awards program is running in parallel and is open to any company exhibiting at any of ISE’s in-person regional events throughout June, or as part of ISE’s virtual exhibition offering.

NEW FOR 2021: Future’s Best in Market ’21 awards is a new market-wide program showcasing the most innovative technology from around the AV marketplace in the last 12 months. The program is open to all manufacturers of professional AV products and solutions regardless of their exhibitor/non-exhibitor status at this summer’s major trade shows.

Nomination Deadline: May 28, 2021

These awards provide the perfect platform to draw attention to the innovative new products and services that professional AV vendors have launched in the last 12 months, publishing nominated products to 130,000-plus industry professionals.

How to enter:

Entries are submitted through our nomination form and are subject to specific criteria, leveling the playing field and ensuring that the judges receive all the pertinent information for each entry in the same format. The Frequently Asked Questions cover more about the entry process, categories, and criteria.