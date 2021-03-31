New Best in Market Awards to Recognize Product Innovation During the Summer Season

Future—publisher of SCN, AVTechnology, and more—has launched a major new awards program: Best in Market ’21.

Supported by Installation and seven of its sister publications (including both SCN and AVTechnology), Best in Market ’21 has been introduced to recognize new and recently launched products being promoted during the spring/summer season, and will run alongside Future’s annual Best of Show awards held around ISE.

Entries for both awards are open now and the entry deadline is May 28.

Best in Market ’21 and Best of Show at ISE 2021 are both supported by eight of Future’s leading magazine brands: Installation, AVTechnology, Mix, Sound & Video Contractor, Residential Systems, Systems Contractor News, Digital Signage Magazine, and Tech & Learning. Each brand represents an award category, and manufacturers can enter any product launched in 2021 into any of them.

Best in Market ’21 is ideal for those not exhibiting at ISE this year, and both awards provide the perfect platform to draw attention to new products and services launching and being promoted during what would have been a busy June period. Thanks to Future’s enormous publication reach, all nominated products will be seen by 130,000+ industry professionals.

Click here to enter or for more information. Entry deadline is May 28.