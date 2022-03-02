Nice/Nortek Control Announces Westan Australia as New Distributor of Proficient Products in Australian Market

Nice/Nortek Control has selected Westan Australia as a distributor of Proficient Audio products, covering the Australian sales territory. Established in 1989, Westan Australia is a highly regarded distributor of multiple cutting-edge brands for commercial and residential audio/visual products. Headquartered in Melbourne, Westan has several branches across the Australian market – including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, and other major cities across Australia.

(Image credit: Westan Australia)

Nice/Nortek Control chose Westan Australia as a new partner and distributor due to their excellent reputation within the audio/visual industry and their professional and technical competence. By including a wide range of Proficient Audio speakers and subwoofers to their list of products, Westan Australia adds to the current 2GIG security solutions already sourced from Nice/Nortek Control for customers looking to purchase these products in the region. Westan Australia currently offers a comprehensive range of solutions that integrate well within the commercial and residential arena and complement the products Nice/Nortek Control have to offer.

[Nice Expands North American Presence with Nortek Acquisition]



“Australia is a key market for us, and selecting Westan as our partner simply made sense," said Horacio Morales, director of international sales at Nice/Nortek Control. "Westan has years of experience and success working within the region. We’re proud of this new partnership and the plans we’ve made to work together and create the best experience for our customers. Westan’s national presence, coupled with its warehousing and distribution capabilities, are perfectly placed and well-respected to provide the best solutions for clients.”



“Westan is eager to add Proficient Audio to its growing portfolio of products. Proficient speakers and subwoofers are respected worldwide and perfectly complement our already extensive audio/visual solutions for our commercial and residential clientele,” said Kam Aghtan, managing director at Westan Australia. “We’re particularly excited to watch business grow with this partnership, and to play a role in enhancing audio experiences for installs in the Australia market.”