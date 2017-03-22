InfoComm Partners With ST Media Group

InfoComm International and the retail and hospitality brands of ST Media Group International announced the formation of a strategic partnership to demonstrate how integrated AV experiences can generate better business outcomes for brands in the retail and hospitality channels.



ST Media Group International’s retail and hospitality group includes VMSD and Boutique Design magazines, the annual International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), as well as the BDNY and BDwest trade shows. Components of the partnership include speaking engagements, editorial roundtables, trend reports, end-user spotlights, the presenting sponsorship of the 2017 VMSD IRDC conference and the 2017 Boutique Design BDNY trade fair tech session presentation. Editors from VMSD and Boutique Design will also participate in design-focused seminars at future InfoComm events.

“Integrated audiovisual experiences are being used by more and more forward-looking retail and hospitality companies to create new brand experiences that foster stronger levels of customer engagement that lead directly to increased sales, repeat business, and a greater sense of customer loyalty,” said David Labuskes, InfoComm Executive Director and CEO. “Working with the ST Media Group, we will highlight what specific companies are already doing and enlighten non-technical retail and hospitality decision-makers about the business-building benefits that can be derived from integrating AV experiences into their store and hospitality designs.”