NewTek Continues Global Growth, Names Lanlink, First Nordic Distributor

NewTek, a leader in IP video technology that gives every storyteller a voice through video, announced a partnership with Lanlink distribution—the latest in a long line of distributor additions this year as NewTek continues its global growth.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Lanlink has been a NewTek platinum partner supporting the Nordic region and empowering video content creators for decades through the evolution of NewTek’s solutions. Now as a distributor, Lanlink can get the latest NewTek products to customers fast, with a streamlined process, leaving no wait time to create video.

“NewTek has always had a strong user base across the Nordics, and with Lanlink as a certified distributor our customers, end users, and future customers have easier, and faster access to our cutting-edge products," stated Barbara Spicek, president and general manager, NewTek. "With the depth and breadth of experience that Lanlink has of our company and solutions, we are confident we will see an expansion of NewTek users across the region, expediting our growth throughout the Nordics."

Lanlink will hold a range of NewTek stock in Sweden for quick delivery to the network, including the full portfolio of software-defined video storytelling tools, including the TriCaster family, 3Play video replay systems, and PTZ cameras.

“The demand for video continues to reach unprecedented amounts, and NewTek’s next-generation, user-friendly, accessible, and reliable solutions are always at the top of our customers' lists," remarked Peter Lilja, managing director, Lanlink Distribution. "We wanted to come together to make it as easy as possible for users to integrate NewTek and NDI-native NewTek products into their workflows and are excited for the projects to come with our new partnership. Furthermore, we believe our local experts and support will help strengthen NewTek’s stronghold in the Nordics, better-serving customers regionally."