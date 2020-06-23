New Pro AV Trade Show, Cavlo, to Premiere in September

Cavlo, a new tradeshow focused on professional AV equipment used in entertainment and communication applications—will debut at the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas.

(Image credit: Cavlo)

“Six of the 10 AV-focused trade shows that were scheduled to be in Las Vegas in 2020 cancelled their 2020 event,” said Mike Brown-Cestero, managing director of the Cavlo trade show. "Cavlo will get those exhibitors and attendees back face-to-face for the first time in Vegas in 2020. We’ll have the full experience: exhibit spaces, discussion panels, demo rooms and training sessions."

Cavlo is a trade-only, two-day event focused on commercial entertainment and communication technologies that will put manufacturers, specifiers, integrators, and end users together under one roof in Las Vegas Sept. 14 and 15, 2020.

According to show management, proper safety protocols will be observed. If still recommended at the time, masks will be mandatory, and the Cavlo organizers have already secured thermal cameras and tablets for quick, hassle-free temperature checks.

“We’re committed to a safe, professional working environment that will help instill confidence in conventioneers and bring them back to Vegas again,” Brown-Cestero said.

For more information, visit cavlo.tech.