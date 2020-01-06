New Mandatory HDMI Cable Certification Assures HDMI 2.1, 8K Support

No longer will HDMI cable buyers suffer from HDMI resolution and HDMI 2.1 feature support uncertainty or cable counterfeiting concerns.

At its CES 2020 press conference Monday morning, the HDMI Forum and the HDMI Licensing Administrator (HDMI LA) announced a mandatory certification program for all Ultra High Speed HDMI cables to ensure support for both 4K and 8K video, as well as 4K 120Hz, HDR, VRR, eARC, and all other HDMI 2.1 features, for both consumer and commercial cables.

All certified cables of any length must pass this new certification testing at an HDMI Authorized Test Center. The new Ultra High Speed HDMI cable certification also includes testing to meet current EMI requirements to minimize wireless interference.

Once cables are certified, cable makers must affix an Ultra High Speed HDMI Certification Label to each package to let resellers and consumers know the certification status. The program also includes ongoing compliance audits to ensure cables meet specifications for their entire lifespan.

“The Ultra High Speed HDMI cable is the only way to ensure all the features and capabilities of the HDMI 2.1 Specification are delivered from a source device to a display,” said David Glen of Advanced Micro Devices and president of the HDMI Forum. “The anti-counterfeit Ultra High Speed HDMI Certification Label and its scanning results provides a visible verification of certification that a product meets the HDMI Forum's requirements.”

The new HDMI cable certification program is an expansion of the current existing Premium Certification Program, and will be available sometime this quarter, with the first certifications issued before the end of June. HDMI Adopters will be informed when the certification program launches.