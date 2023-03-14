New Managed Services for Microsoft Teams Rooms from AVI Systems

AVI Systems (opens in new tab) released a new managed services offering for organizations that have deployed Microsoft Teams Rooms in their environments. MTR Pro Advanced service allows enterprise IT teams to transition the management and support of their Teams room solutions to AVI. The service ensures customers’ MTR rooms are optimized for maximum performance and with more than 30 U.S. locations AVI specialists can provide immediate unlimited remote and on-site support.

The new MTR Pro Advanced service leverages the strength of AVI Systems’ Microsoft solutions division, Magenium, which serves clients using Microsoft’s multi-tenant portal available to only a select group of partners. MTR Pro Advanced also offers escalation paths to Microsoft’s engineering team, delivers more data insights, and provides faster resolution and response times to customers.

“IT leaders, especially those responsible for conference rooms and collaboration service-lines, are in a hunt for ways to make AV behave like good IT,” said Brad Sousa, chief technology officer at AVI Systems. “This means more than just installing AV. It means managing conference rooms like we manage other IT devices. Now organizations can put our skilled managed services and support experts to work on their behalf. Our Microsoft Solutions capabilities include a world-class certified support team that will manage any Microsoft Teams Room estate—proactively and securely—to ensure the solutions are always up and running for users.”

AVI’s new MTR Pro Advanced Support includes: