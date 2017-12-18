New HDMI Matrix Switchers Offer 18 Gbps Performance

Extron Electronics introduced the new DXP HD 4K PLUS Series, high performance HDMI matrix switchers that support signals up to 4K/60 with 4:4:4 chroma sampling. They support HDMI 2.0b specifications, including data rates up to 18 Gbps, HDR, Deep Color up to 12-bit, 3D, and HD lossless audio formats.



These HDCP 2.2 compliant matrix switchers incorporate Extron technologies such as SpeedSwitch, EDID Minder, and Key Minder as well as HDMI input equalization and output regeneration to ensure reliable system operation. Digital audio can be de-embedded from any input and assigned to digital or analog stereo outputs for ease of integration. Available in 4x4, 8x4, and 8x8 sizes, the DXP HD 4K PLUS Series is ideal for applications that require reliable, high performance matrix switching of 4K/60 HDMI signals.

"By introducing the next generation of Extron DXP 4K/60 HDMI matrix switchers, we are meeting the ever increasing demand for 4K/60 video distribution," said Casey Hall, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for Extron. "With their 18 Gbps data rate capabilites, the DXP HD 4K PLUS Series delivers the performance required for distributing 4K/60 signals at 4:4:4 chroma sampling in command and control centers, visualization environments, and other demanding applications."

The DXP HD 4K PLUS Series matrix switchers are designed for use with computers equipped with 4K graphics cards, media players, and similar signal sources, as well as 4K native resolution displays. With a maximum data rate of 18 Gbps, they support computer and video resolutions up to 4096x2160 at 60 Hz with 8-bit color in 4:4:4 color space.