New Extron 12G-SDI Cable Equalizer Supports 4K Video

Extron's 12G HD-SDI 101 cable equallizer

Extron Electronics has introduced the 12G HD-SDI 101, a one-input, one-output cable equalizer for multi-rate SDI digital video signals. It offers a convenient, economical solution for sending multi-rate SDI digital video signals over long coaxial cable runs. The 12G HD-SDI 101 supports all common serial digital video data rates up to 11.88 Gbps, while passing HDR, embedded audio, and other ancillary data allowed by the latest SMPTE and ITU specifications. Automatic input equalization adds up to 984 feet (300 m) for SDI, up to 787 feet (240 m) for HD-SDI, up to 590 feet (180 m) for 3G-SDI, up to 295 feet (90 m) for 6G-SDI, and up to 230 feet (70 m) for 12G-SDI digital video, when using Extron RG6 cable.

"Our growing 4K product offering is capable of supporting the latest standards across a wide spectrum of digital video interfaces, including 12G-SDI," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "By offering the 12G HD-SDI 101, we are addressing a market need for a 4K capable, multi-rate SDI cable equalizer for use in broadcasting, production, medical imaging, and other critically demanding applications."

The 12G HD-SDI 101 is housed in a one-eighth rack width, metal enclosure, providing integration-friendly mounting options into both new and existing AV systems.