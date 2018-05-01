SDVoE Alliance Launches Partner Training, Certification Program

The SDVoE Alliance has created a new training and certification program designed to recognize AV industry professionals who leverage the SDVoE standards for AV network deployments.

The new online training module, created with input from AV consulting firms like HyperSphere Limited and Hewshott International, and AV/IT training firms like Clavia Ltd., is designed to offer quick and flexible training to those who create SDVoE systems that take advantages of AV-over-IP scalability, yet offer matrix-switch-like performance.

"We want busy people to be able to learn about SDVoE and AV-over-IP best practices—so we made the training available online, and easy to break up into a few five to 10 minute lesson modules," said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. "It’s easy to start and finish across several sessions."

The program is free of charge; the SDVoE wants to be seen as "a valuable industry service, helping bridge the knowledge gap between AV designers and IT admins," according to Kennington.

The first course offered by the SDVoE focuses on system design. The SDVoE recognized a "hole" in design concepts featuring the new architecture that the SDVoE brings to the table.

"So much of AV-over-IP knowledge is just about learning to speak a new language—multicast, IGMP, the OSI model. We aren’t looking to turn AV integrators into IT admins, but we want to make the AV community more comfortable in the IT conversation," Kennington said. "Education makes it easier to separate fact from fiction."

The list of certified SDVoE designer partners will be published on the SDVoE Alliance website. End users who are interested in leveraging SDVoE technology to meet their business needs will be able to tap into the expertise of this specialist community.

As the group of certified design partners grows, their input will be used by the alliance to expand the tools available, including design templates, specifications, and case studies. "User feedback helps us build out a full curriculum that makes AV/IT convergence easy and comfortable, and that helps us keep the AV community strong and relevant," added Kennington.

“The SDVoE design partner training provides entrée into designing with products from all 39 members in the growing SDVoE ecosystem as we work together to support the alliance’s mission of replacing the matrix switch,” Kennington concluded. “We look forward to the contributions of new SDVoE design partners to the pool of knowledge and best practices guidelines related to SDVoE network deployments.”

Presentations introducing the SDVoE Design Partner Program will be held periodically in the SDVoE Alliance booth N720 at InfoComm 2018. More information about the program and the online training is available at http://sdvoe.org/alliance/design-partners/.