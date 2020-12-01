Neutrik to Launch MINEA Milan-Certified Module in Q1 2021

The What: In February 2020, Neutrik announced the development of Milan audio modules. Now, the company is set to launch the first Milan-certified audio module, Minea.

The What Else: MINEA is a 2x2 stream Milan-certified audio module. It's a ready-to-go solution that allows manufacturers in the pro audio market to quickly and easily implement Milan into their products, from single loudspeakers, amplifiers, microphones, audio embedders and de-embedders to complex multichannel mixing desks and multi-port conferencing systems, according to the company.

“The network must now become part of the value proposition for manufacturers. It must be open for creativity to enable bringing truly valuable products to market,” said Richard Bugg, Avnu Alliance Pro AV Segment chair. “With Milan-certified modules, such as Neutrik’s, pro audio manufacturers can tap into the benefits of the Milan protocol with a faster path to developing and certifying Milan devices that are deterministic, interoperable, future-proof, and easy-to-use.”

The Bottom Line: The MINEA modules and the correspondent development sets will be available Q1/2021.