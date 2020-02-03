Neutrik Develops Milan Multi-IO Audio Module for OEMs

The What: Neutrik AG has developed a Milan-ready audio module.

The What Else: With the development of Milan audio modules, Neutrik says it is taking a logical next step by offering OEM customers a time- and cost-saving path towards developing and producing future audio network solutions built on the Milan protocol. Neutrik intends to have these Milan modules tested and certified by the Avnu Alliance in the coming months.

“The Milan audio modules from Neutrik will allow manufacturers in the pro audio market to quickly and easily build a wide range of Milan audio products, from single loudspeakers and microphones to complex multichannel mixing desks and multi-port conferencing systems," said Richard Bugg, Avnu Alliance Pro AV Segment chair. "Neutrik is making it easier for professional audio networking manufacturers to add Milan to product lines, which will in turn expand the Milan-certified ecosystem of devices."

The Bottom Line: Details including release dates, pricing and specifications for these products will be announced at a later date.