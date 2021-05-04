NanoLumens, VuWall Partner on Custom LED and Video Wall Control Solutions

The What: NanoLumens has partnered with VuWall to bring customized high-performance LED and video wall control solutions to control rooms within the transportation, utilities, government, and security operations markets.

The What Else: NanoLumens’ LED displays combined with VuWall’s video wall control system enable users to have a multi-view of data on any surface with any aspect ratio. NanoLumens’ fine pitch technology displays any kind of content with high image quality, and VuWall’s ecosystem provides an effective distribution of high-resolution data, from any source in any format. The combined solution eliminates inefficiencies by combining all collaboration and visualization tools in one place, according to the companies.

“Our partnership with VuWall is a natural fit that allows us to provide the most effective distribution of critical information in real-time to ensure efficient operation in all of our applications,” said Kurt DeYoung, CRO, NanoLumens. “VuWall’s forward-thinking holistic technology, aligns with our corporate vision to provide our customers with flexible, immersive visualization experiences with fully integrated control solutions.”

“We are thrilled to partner with award-winning LED display manufacturer NanoLumens. Their focus on customization and out-of-the-box approach aligns perfectly with our own corporate values,” added Paul Vander Plaetse, CEO, VuWall. “With NanoLumens, we are able to bring our customers a new level of flexibility and customization like never before.”

The Bottom Line: According to the companies, the solution offered by VuWall and NanoLumens benefits customers by consolidating and improving efficiency while giving them the flexibility to customize the size and shape of their LED display, transforming their environment into an immersive experience.